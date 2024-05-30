Where to exchange money in Yangon
Before you set out exploring in Yangon, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Yangon that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Yangon
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Yangon.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Northern Breeze Exchange Bureau
|No. 74, Manawhayi Street, Dagon Township, Yangon Beside Thai Embassy Yangon, Yangon 11191, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 9 730 60919
|Spirits
|R43Q+JQ6, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 1 514 232
|Northern Breeze Exchange Yankin Branch
|R5G7+WJJ, Yankin Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 9 732 30027
|AYA Bank
|Q5G6+FQ3, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
|-
|Wakhema Money Exchange
|Q5G2+98X, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 1 254 337
|Wk Authorized Money Changer
|Near Sedona Hotel No.27, Thukha Waddy St, ရန်ကုန်, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 9 365 75757
|Western Union
|KBZ Bank Kyun Taw Road Junction Square, R48J+J32, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 1 230 6219
|Grumman Exchange
|459A New University Ave Rd, Yangon 11201, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 9 898 333001
|EvaTrading Money Changer
|21st St, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 9 261 451 845
|Money Exchange
|R532+RQ6, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
|+95 9 693 281258
Myanmar kyat rate today
When you're in Yangon, and also the rest of Myanmar, the official currency is the Myanmar kyat.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Myanmar kyat is MMK, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Yangon
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Yangon. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Myanmar kyat for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Yangon. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.