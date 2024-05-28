Where to exchange money in Semarang
Before you set out exploring in Semarang, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Semarang that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Semarang
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Semarang.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Golden Valasindo Money Changer
|Jl. Jenderal Sudirman No.322/10, Salamanmloyo, Kec. Semarang Barat, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50149, Indonesia
|+62 24 76632631
|Money Changer Sahabat
|Jl. Gajahmada No.61C, Kembangsari, Kec. Semarang Tengah, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50133, Indonesia
|+62 24 3541988
|Dolarasia Money Changer
|Jl. Kapten Piere Tendean No.14 B, Sekayu, Kec. Semarang Tengah, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50132, Indonesia
|+62 24 86401003
|Smartdeal Money Changer Semarang
|Ruko Pandanaran Jl. Pandanaran Kav. 7, No. 2-6 Pekunden, Pekunden, Kec. Semarang Tengah, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50134, Indonesia
|+62 24 76441333
|Pt. Haji La Tunrung AMC
|Ruko Bangkong Plaza Blok A8, Jalan Brigjen Katamso, Semarang Timur, Peterongan, Kec. Semarang Sel., Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50242, Indonesia
|+62 823-2562-4245
|PT. Rudo Indovalas Dunia
|Jl. Pemuda No.76-78, Pandansari, Kec. Semarang Tengah, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50133, Indonesia
|+62 817-454-542
|Global Valas (Authorized Money Changer Pedagang Valuta Asing Berizin)
|Global Valas (Authorized Money, Jl. MT. Haryono No.249, Jagalan, Kec. Semarang Tengah, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50136, Indonesia
|+62 24 3540445
|Penukaran Uang Asing
|Mal Ciputra, Jl. Simpang Lima No.18, Mugassari, Kec. Semarang Tengah, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50241, Indonesia
|-
|PT. Supit
|Office B-4, Kompleks Citraland Shop, Jl. Gajahmada, Pekunden, Kec. Semarang Tengah, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50139, Indonesia
|+62 24 3542461
|PT. Dian Abadi Valas
|Jl. MT. Haryono No.793, Candi, Kec. Candisari, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50257, Indonesia
|+62 24 8313793
Indonesian rupiah rate today
When you're in Semarang, and also the rest of Indonesia, the official currency is the Indonesian rupiah.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Indonesian rupiah is IDR, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Semarang
When exchanging money in Semarang or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Indonesia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Indonesia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Semarang. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.