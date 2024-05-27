Where to exchange money in Lahore
If you're planning a trip to Lahore, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Lahore, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Lahore
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Lahore.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|ZeeQue Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd.
|Shop No. 3, Centre Point Plaza, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Block E2 Block E 2 Gulberg III, Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 35774001
|Pakistan Currency Exchange | Western Union| Money Gram| RIA
|Metro Cash & Carry, Thokar Niaz Bieg, Amarkot, Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan
|+92 42 35255090
|ZeeQue Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd
|Shop # G-03 Ground floor, Sheranwala Complex, PIA Main Boulevard, Block E Pia Housing Scheme, Lahore, Punjab 54770, Pakistan
|+92 42 35180915
|ZeeQue Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd.
|Shop # G-12 Ground Floor, Rahim Complex, Main Market, Gulberg III, Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 35786227
|ZeeQue Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd.
|Shop #6, Ground Floor, New, Liberty Tower, Model Town Link Rd, Bhatti Colony, Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 35447394
|ZeeQue Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd
|Plaza No. 14-D, opposite National Bank Pakistan, D Block Block D Valencia, Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 35210404
|WESTERN UNION Ravi Exchange
|Shop# 1, Ground Floor, 9-C Rasheed Market, Near، Dr. Arif Childern Clinic، Shalimar Link Road, Muslim Colony Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 111 529 529
|Paracha Exchange Japan center Lahore (WTKQ Enterprises "Franchise")
|H87G+6VH, Cooper Rd, Montgomery Park Garhi Shahu, Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 36314783
|ZeeQue Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd
|Shop no. G-9, Makki Complex, Main Bazar, near Metro, Ismail Nagar Gul Colony, Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 35820022
|UNION EXCHANGE COMPANY PVT LTD
|1-G Sadiq Plaza, The Mall، Mozang Chungi, Lahore, Punjab 54000, Pakistan
|+92 42 36278885
The currency used in Lahore, as well as the rest of Pakistan is Pakistani rupee.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Pakistani rupee is PKR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Lahore
Before exchanging money in Lahore or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Pakistan for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Pakistan banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Pakistani rupee for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Lahore. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
