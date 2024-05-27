What you should know about exchanging money in Lahore

Before exchanging money in Lahore or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Pakistan for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services

Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand

Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels

Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically

Check if your home bank has partnerships in Pakistan banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency

When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Pakistani rupee for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.