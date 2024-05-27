Where to exchange money in New Delhi
If you're planning a trip to New Delhi, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in New Delhi, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in New Delhi
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in New Delhi.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|JDS Forex services
|F-46, Bhagat Singh Market Marg, New Khanna Market, Gole Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
|+91 99992 69692
|NISHI FOREX & LEISURE PVT LTD
|Office No, 912A 9th Floor, Ansal Bhawan, KG Marg, Barakhamba, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
|-
|Jyoti Money Exchange Pvt Ltd
|Shop no k-12, Baba Kharak Singh Road Connaught Place, Star bucks, opposite Block "A, adjacent Palika Parking, Palika Bazar, Exit Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
|+91 93159 84545
|Fire Forex Pvt. Ltd. (Foreign Exchange)
|Suneja Tower-1, G 19,20,21 Ground Floor, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri, New Delhi, Delhi, 110058, India
|+91 11 4045 5189
|Orient Exchange & Financial Services (P) Ltd
|F', Ground Floor, DCM Building, 16, Barakhamba Rd, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
|+91 80 3737 8000
|Aggarwal Forex
|291-A, Hauz Rani Market Lane, NEAR GOAL CHAKER, New Colony, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India
|+91 98184 49012
|CDS Money Exchange Bureau Pvt Ltd
|Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110011, India
|+91 11 4151 9779
|Guruji Forex
|14, 12b, near Panchaeti Gurdwara, Block F, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018, India
|+91 93117 71772
|Unifa Forex & Travels Pvt. Ltd.
|Ist Floor, Community Centre, Priya complex, 59, above Arbian Nites, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057, India
|+91 98114 61636
|Nine Two Nine Forex | Currency Exchange in Delhi | Foreign Exchange Dealer
|4A, 36, near Axis Bank, Block 4A, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018, India
|+91 95828 70787
Indian rupee rate today
The currency used in New Delhi, as well as the rest of India is Indian rupee.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indian rupee is INR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in New Delhi
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in New Delhi. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Indian rupee for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in New Delhi. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.