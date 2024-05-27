Where to exchange money in Islamabad

Are you heading to Islamabad? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Islamabad that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Islamabad

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Islamabad.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
D.D Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd I-8 BranchShop No 21 Anique Arcade Plaza, near MIB and MCC, I-8 Markaz I 8 Markaz I-8, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory 44000, Pakistan+92 308 5000413
Western Union | IslamabadKulsum Plaza, Block E G 6/2 Blue Area, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory 44000, Pakistan+92 51 2342003
DD Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd F-10 BranchShop No 7 Ground Floor, Plot # 2, Super Trader, near Bank of Punjab, F-10 Markaz F 10/4 F Sector, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory 44000, Pakistan+92 307 5000419
Dollar East Exchange Company47 Jinnah Ave, Block E G 6/2 Blue Area, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan-
FAIR DEAL EXCHANGE CO PVT LTD WESTERN UNION AND RIA MONEY CHANGER AND CURRENCY EXCHANGE KARACHI COMPANY G9SHOP NO 5A, BACK SIDE OF PEHCHAN MALL, G-9 Markaz G 9 Markaz G-9, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory 46000, Pakistan+92 307 5555714
Universal Exchange Co Pvt LtdDodhy Plaza, Jinnah Ave, Block E, Blue Area, Islamabad, ICT, 46 Jinnah Ave, Block E G 6/2 Blue Area, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory 44000, Pakistan+92 51 2277573
Asia Money ChangersMadni Plaza, Jinnah Ave, Block E G 6/2 Blue Area, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory 44000, Pakistan-
Riaz Exchange Co Pvt LtdBlue Area, Islamabad, ICT, P39F+WGX, F 6/1 Blue Area, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan+92 51 2275553
AA Exchange DHA BranchShop # 2-F, Block No. 2, Ground Floor, Sector F DHA Phase 1, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad Capital Territory 46000, Pakistan+92 51 5154984
Premier International Currency ExchangeP39F+JWV, Jinnah Ave, Block E G 6/2 Blue Area, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan+92 51 2604612
Pakistani rupee rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Pakistan use Pakistani rupee?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Islamabad — and the rest of Pakistan — is Pakistani rupee.

You can also find it written as PKR in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Islamabad

Before exchanging money in Islamabad or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Pakistan for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Pakistan banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Pakistani rupee for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Islamabad. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
