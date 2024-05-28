Where to exchange money in Tbilisi
If you’re planning a trip to Tbilisi, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Tbilisi. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Tbilisi
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Tbilisi.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|GeCrypto | USDT & Crypto Exchange
|5 Kote Marjanishvili St, T'bilisi 0112, Georgia
|+995 592 12 84 49
|Conexus Crypto
|4 Freedom Square, T'bilisi, Georgia
|+995 595 94 00 03
|Crypto Exchange INVERSUS | Криптообменник | Крипто обмен
|1 Mtkvari Street, T'bilisi, Georgia
|+995 598 89 43 00
|Ვალუტის გაცვლა EXCHANGE SERVICE
|Მოსე გოგიბერიძე, 3, 3 Mose Gogiberidze St, T'bilisi, Georgia
|-
|AllTrust.Me Crypto Exchange Service
|18 Atoneli St, T'bilisi, Georgia
|+995 511 13 19 52
|Crypto Exchange Leon’s Paid
|12 Davit Aghmashenebeli Ave, T'bilisi 0102, Georgia
|+995 555 77 76 66
|Ravestag Crypto Exchange
|8 Tamar Chovelidze St, T'bilisi, Georgia
|+995 511 29 55 44
|IntelExpress
|46 ვაჟა-ფშაველას გამზირი, T'bilisi, Georgia
|+995 32 249 25 25
|IntelExpress
|89 Davit Aghmashenebeli Ave, T'bilisi 0102, Georgia
|+995 32 249 25 25
|Flash Crypto Exchange Service
|9 Ivane Machabeli St, T'bilisi 0100, Georgia
|+995 599 87 04 32
Georgian lari rate today
The currency used in Tbilisi, as well as the rest of Georgia is Georgian lari.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Georgian lari is GEL. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Tbilisi
When exchanging money in Tbilisi or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Georgia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Georgian lari for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Georgia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Tbilisi. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.