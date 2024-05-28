Where to exchange money in Tbilisi

If you’re planning a trip to Tbilisi, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Tbilisi. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Tbilisi

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Tbilisi.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
GeCrypto | USDT & Crypto Exchange5 Kote Marjanishvili St, T'bilisi 0112, Georgia+995 592 12 84 49
Conexus Crypto4 Freedom Square, T'bilisi, Georgia+995 595 94 00 03
Crypto Exchange INVERSUS | Криптообменник | Крипто обмен1 Mtkvari Street, T'bilisi, Georgia+995 598 89 43 00
Ვალუტის გაცვლა EXCHANGE SERVICEᲛოსე გოგიბერიძე, 3, 3 Mose Gogiberidze St, T'bilisi, Georgia-
AllTrust.Me Crypto Exchange Service18 Atoneli St, T'bilisi, Georgia+995 511 13 19 52
Crypto Exchange Leon’s Paid12 Davit Aghmashenebeli Ave, T'bilisi 0102, Georgia+995 555 77 76 66
Ravestag Crypto Exchange8 Tamar Chovelidze St, T'bilisi, Georgia+995 511 29 55 44
IntelExpress46 ვაჟა-ფშაველას გამზირი, T'bilisi, Georgia+995 32 249 25 25
IntelExpress89 Davit Aghmashenebeli Ave, T'bilisi 0102, Georgia+995 32 249 25 25
Flash Crypto Exchange Service9 Ivane Machabeli St, T'bilisi 0100, Georgia+995 599 87 04 32
Georgian lari rate today

The currency used in Tbilisi, as well as the rest of Georgia is Georgian lari.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Georgian lari is GEL. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Tbilisi

When exchanging money in Tbilisi or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Georgia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Georgian lari for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Georgia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Currency exchange bureau who?

Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.

With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.

And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Tbilisi. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
