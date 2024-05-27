Where to exchange money in Kolkata
If you’re planning a trip to Kolkata, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Kolkata. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Kolkata
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Kolkata.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|FOREX
|U S CONSOLATE, GROUND FLOOR, 10 A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani Rd, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071, India
|+91 98364 05987
|Orient Exchange & Financial Services (P) Ltd
|Ground Floor, Post Office, 8/1A, next to Little Russel Street, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071, India
|+91 80 3737 8000
|Arihant - Foreign Currency Exchange, Forex Card, Travel Insurance & Foreign Remittance/Money Transfer
|48/3, Gariahat Rd, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019, India
|+91 93393 82942
|BFC Forex
|1st Floor, 27, Shakespeare Sarani Rd, Mullick Bazar, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017, India
|-
|Eastend Forex Pvt. Ltd.
|Ground Floor, 25, Marquis St, Esplanade, Janbazar, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016, India
|+91 70036 39784
|Unimoni Financial Services, (UAE Exchange) Kolkata Park Circus
|19B, Syed Amir Ali Ave, Near Zeeshan Crossing, Park Circus, Beniapukur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017, India
|+91 75940 02429
|Multimoney Forex Ltd.
|2nd Floor, 47/1, Kali Prasanna Roy Ln, Tollygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700033, India
|+91 33 2227 4870
|PUSHPASHREE FOREX & TRAVELS PVT LTD
|7/E LINDSAY STREET, GLOBE SHOOPING MALL 2nd Floor, Shop no 205, Fire Brigade Head Quarter, Esplanade, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700087, India
|+91 79801 17936
|Forex Service - Dawn Investments Limited
|86, Raja Basanta Roy Rd, beside Sarat Bose Road, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029, India
|+91 90078 71947
|Western Union NIVEDAN
|104, Narkelbagan Rd, Block C14, Narikelbagan, Garia, Kolkata, West Bengal 700084, India
|-
When you're in Kolkata, and also the rest of India, the official currency is the Indian rupee.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Indian rupee is INR, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Kolkata
When exchanging money in Kolkata or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in India long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in India banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indian rupee for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Kolkata. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
