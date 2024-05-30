Where to exchange money in Phnom Penh
If you're planning a trip to Phnom Penh, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Phnom Penh, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Phnom Penh
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Phnom Penh.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|L.S Travel Agency Money Exchange
|Preah Ang Eng St. (13), Phnom Penh 12204, Cambodia
|+855 11 360 960
|Green Root Currency Exchange
|No.38E0 Street 322 BKK1 Boeung Keng Kang Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 12302, Cambodia
|+855 85 486 318
|Ly Hour Money Exchange
|HW76+4PM, Czech Repulic Blvd (169), Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|+855 11 715 311
|Heng Heng Currency Exchange
|288a Preah Monivong Blvd (93), Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|+855 12 660 559
|LY HOUR EXCHANGE HEAD OFFICE
|HW77+693, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|+855 23 880 367
|Ngaun Ly Money Exchange and Transfer
|204, No. 322, Takhmao, Cambodia
|+855 99 299 355
|Ly Hour Exchange (Branch)
|GWJP+GGM, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|-
|Ly Hour Exchange (Branch)
|#B40, Street Northbridge, Phnom Penh 12102, Cambodia
|+855 23 933 933
|Liberty Currency Exchange ( Nagaworld)
|HW3P+9W9, Samdech Hun Sen St, Phnom Penh 12000, Cambodia
|+855 70 294 888
|Money Exchange
|132 Samdach Sothearos Blvd (3), Phnom Penh 120102, Cambodia
|-
Cambodian riel rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Cambodia use Cambodian riel?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Phnom Penh — and the rest of Cambodia — is Cambodian riel.
You can also find it written as KHR in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Phnom Penh
Before exchanging money in Phnom Penh or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Cambodia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Cambodia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Cambodian riel for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Phnom Penh. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
