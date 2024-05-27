Where to exchange money in Phuket

If you're planning a trip to Phuket, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Phuket, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Phuket

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Phuket.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
NC PLUS (Thailand) Co.,Ltd. (แลกเปลี่ยนเงินตราต่างประเทศ)46 ถ. ติลกอุทิศ 2 Tambon Talat Yai, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand+66 76 355 393
EXCHANGE PHUKET GREATEST EXCHANGE74 ไนท์พลาซ่า 14 Thanon Phun Phon, Tambon Talat Nuea, อำเภอเมือง Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand+66 76 221 732
Currency exchange2 23 Thanon Dibuk, Tambon Talat Yai, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand-
Value Plus Currency Exchange (Central Phuket)Central Festival Phuket, 4th floor, Financial Zone 74-75 Vichitsongkram Rd, Tambon Wichit, Muang Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand+66 88 752 6144
Money exchange57, ตำบลตลาดใหญ่ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต ภูเก็ต 83000, Thailand-
Mamy Exchange Phuket(Best Rates for Currency Exchange)9, 10 Moo. 4 Thepkrasastri Road, Koh Kaew, Muang, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand+66 88 193 1188
YS Currency Exchange77-79 Thanon Talang, Tambon Talat Yai, Muang, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand+66 76 212 406
Value Plus Currency Exchange (Patong Phuket)188/2 Urban Hotel, Pang Muang Sai Kor, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand+66 95 427 9060
PHUKET AA MONEY EXCHANGE74, 145 Thanon Phun Phon, Tambon Talat Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand+66 76 223 316
Exchange 24 - Сервис обмена валют | Патонг269 Rat Uthit Song Roi Pi Rd, Tambon Patong, Patong, Chang Wat Phuket 83150, Thailand-
  • 2.79 USD
  • 8.19 USDOur fee
  • 10.98 USDTotal fees
  • =
    989.02 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    36.5945
Compare price
Get started

Thai baht rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Thailand use Thai baht?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Phuket — and the rest of Thailand — is Thai baht.

You can also find it written as THB in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Phuket

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Phuket. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Thai baht for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Phuket. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.