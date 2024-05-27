Where to exchange money in Phuket
If you're planning a trip to Phuket, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Phuket, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Phuket
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Phuket.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|NC PLUS (Thailand) Co.,Ltd. (แลกเปลี่ยนเงินตราต่างประเทศ)
|46 ถ. ติลกอุทิศ 2 Tambon Talat Yai, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
|+66 76 355 393
|EXCHANGE PHUKET GREATEST EXCHANGE
|74 ไนท์พลาซ่า 14 Thanon Phun Phon, Tambon Talat Nuea, อำเภอเมือง Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
|+66 76 221 732
|Currency exchange
|2 23 Thanon Dibuk, Tambon Talat Yai, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
|-
|Value Plus Currency Exchange (Central Phuket)
|Central Festival Phuket, 4th floor, Financial Zone 74-75 Vichitsongkram Rd, Tambon Wichit, Muang Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
|+66 88 752 6144
|Money exchange
|57, ตำบลตลาดใหญ่ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต ภูเก็ต 83000, Thailand
|-
|Mamy Exchange Phuket(Best Rates for Currency Exchange)
|9, 10 Moo. 4 Thepkrasastri Road, Koh Kaew, Muang, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
|+66 88 193 1188
|YS Currency Exchange
|77-79 Thanon Talang, Tambon Talat Yai, Muang, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
|+66 76 212 406
|Value Plus Currency Exchange (Patong Phuket)
|188/2 Urban Hotel, Pang Muang Sai Kor, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand
|+66 95 427 9060
|PHUKET AA MONEY EXCHANGE
|74, 145 Thanon Phun Phon, Tambon Talat Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
|+66 76 223 316
|Exchange 24 - Сервис обмена валют | Патонг
|269 Rat Uthit Song Roi Pi Rd, Tambon Patong, Patong, Chang Wat Phuket 83150, Thailand
|-
Thai baht rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Thailand use Thai baht?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Phuket — and the rest of Thailand — is Thai baht.
You can also find it written as THB in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Phuket
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Phuket. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Thai baht for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Phuket. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
