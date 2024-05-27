Where to exchange money in Kathmandu
Before you set out exploring in Kathmandu, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Kathmandu that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Kathmandu
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Kathmandu.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|World Vision Money Exchange P Ltd.
|P867+2M4, Jyatha Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
|+977 1-4251303
|World Touch Money Changer
|Boudha Rd, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
|+977 980-1090001
|TRIDEV MONEY EXCHANGE
|Chaksibari Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
|+977 1-4700245
|SHIV SHAKTI MONEY CHANGER
|P858+QWP, Durbar Marg, Kathmandu 44605, Nepal
|+977 984-3044756
|Annapurna Money Exchange
|P866+XF7, Thamel Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
|+977 1-4218091
|Dattatraya Money Changer
|Sambhu Marga-9 , Airport Gate, काठमाडौँ 44600, Nepal
|+977 985-1035608
|A to Z Money Exchange
|P886+VP9, Thamel Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
|-
|Wave Money Exchange
|P9C6+8HF, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
|-
|K.B. Unique Money Changer Pvt. Ltd.
|Near summit hotel, Kupondole Hts Rd, Lalitpur 44700, Nepal
|+977 984-3517610
|BASANTAPUR MONEY EXCHANGE
|डबली, Near Hotel Sugat, ग्वाछेमुग: गल्ली, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
|+977 1-4215471
Nepalese rupee rate today
The currency used in Kathmandu, as well as the rest of Nepal is Nepalese rupee.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Nepalese rupee is NPR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Kathmandu
When exchanging money in Kathmandu or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Nepal long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Nepalese rupee for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Nepal banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Kathmandu. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.