Where to exchange money in Karachi
If you’re planning a trip to Karachi, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Karachi. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Karachi
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Karachi.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Glaxy Exchange Company Pvt Ltd
|Al Rahim Tower, I.I Chundrigar Rd, Seari Quarters, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh, Pakistan
|+92 341 2629525
|ZeeQue Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd
|Shop no. A, Ground Floor, Plot no. BC, Falcon Arcade, 3, Zone A - Block 7 Zone A Block 7 Clifton, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh 75600, Pakistan
|+92 21 35164742
|Pakistan Currency Exchange, Ocean Mall Branch, Karachi
|KIOSK AT 3RD, Ocean Towers, Block 9 Clifton, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh 75600, Pakistan
|+92 304 2226429
|Habib Qatar International Exchange
|W3JP+PM2, FB Indus-Area Block 21 Block 21 Gulberg Town, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh, Pakistan
|+92 21 37181186
|Pakistan Currency Exchange, Gurumandir Branch, Karachi
|SHOP # 2, 3, PLOT NO. J.K. 4/9, Jamshed Quarters Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh 74800, Pakistan
|+92 304 2224459
|Glaxy Exchange Company Pvt Ltd
|Office No.6 Mezzanine Floor Mall Square Zamzama Boulevard Defence Phase 5, Phase V Zamzama Commercial Area Defence V Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh, Pakistan
|+92 21 35378949
|Wallstreet Exchange Company Millenium Branch
|Shop No. G-26, Millenium Classic Mega Mall,, Rashid Minhas Road, Rashid Minhas Rd, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh 74700, Pakistan
|+92 21 34680824
|WallStreet Exchange Company Gulshan Branch
|Rashid Minhas Rd Service Ln, Gulshan 13-B Block 13 B Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh, Pakistan
|+92 21 34826131
|MUHAMMADI EXCHANGE COMPANY (PVT) LIMITED
|Amber Pride Building 13-A, Block-6 P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Block A Bangalore, P.E.C.H.S. Block 6 Town, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh 75350, Pakistan
|+92 21 34320992
|Pakistan Currency Exchange
|A-486 Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Rd, Block 3 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh, Pakistan
|-
Pakistani rupee rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Pakistan use Pakistani rupee?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Karachi — and the rest of Pakistan — is Pakistani rupee.
You can also find it written as PKR in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Karachi
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Karachi. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Pakistani rupee for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Karachi. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
