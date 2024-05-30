Where to exchange money in Mecca

Before you set out exploring in Mecca, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Mecca that you can visit.

Currency exchanges in Mecca

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Mecca.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Money Exchange4318, 6839, Al Hajlah, Makkah 24231, Saudi Arabia-
Repairman Aljmiei Exchange Co.Al Masjid Al Haram Rd, As Sulaymaniyyah, Makkah 24231, Saudi Arabia+966 800 245 0111
Al Minhali Currency Exchangeطريق المسجد الحرام، Al Jummayzah, Makkah 24237, Saudi Arabia+966 12 570 2284
مؤسسة وائل طلال ملطاني للصرافة7903 Beir Tawa, Jarwal, Makkah 24231, Saudi Arabia+966 12 234 4638
شركة محمد ابن علي تركي وشركاؤه للصرافة Mohammed Ibn Ali Turki & Partners Exchange CompanyIbrahim Khalil Road Makkah Clock Tower, Office No 19, Ground Floor, Building No : 4207 Mekkah Al Mukarama, الحرم، مكة المكرمة 24231, Saudi Arabia+966 800 244 0282
Ka'aki ExchangeCV68+3MM, Al Jamiah, Mecca 24243, Saudi Arabia+966 12 524 8882
Abdulrahman Mohammed Bazaid Exchange EstMCAA8550, Alaziziyyah, Makkah 24243, Saudi Arabia+966 800 254 0060
شركة محمد بيطار للصرافة | Bitar Money Exchange8744 Ibrahim Al Khalil, Jarham, Makkah 24233, Saudi Arabia+966 12 534 8186
شركة عبدالله صالح مكي للصرافة. Al makki money exchangeAlaziziyyah, Mecca 24243, Saudi Arabia+966 12 539 1980
Fawri9RM4+2V, Al Kakiyyah, Mecca 24352, Saudi Arabia-
Saudi riyal rate today

The accepted currency in Mecca and across Saudi Arabia is the Saudi riyal.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Saudi riyal is SAR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Mecca

Before exchanging money in Mecca or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Saudi Arabia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Saudi Arabia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Saudi riyal for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Mecca. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
