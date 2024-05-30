Where to exchange money in Mecca
Before you set out exploring in Mecca, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Mecca that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Mecca
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Mecca.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Money Exchange
|4318, 6839, Al Hajlah, Makkah 24231, Saudi Arabia
|-
|Repairman Aljmiei Exchange Co.
|Al Masjid Al Haram Rd, As Sulaymaniyyah, Makkah 24231, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 245 0111
|Al Minhali Currency Exchange
|طريق المسجد الحرام، Al Jummayzah, Makkah 24237, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 570 2284
|مؤسسة وائل طلال ملطاني للصرافة
|7903 Beir Tawa, Jarwal, Makkah 24231, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 234 4638
|شركة محمد ابن علي تركي وشركاؤه للصرافة Mohammed Ibn Ali Turki & Partners Exchange Company
|Ibrahim Khalil Road Makkah Clock Tower, Office No 19, Ground Floor, Building No : 4207 Mekkah Al Mukarama, الحرم، مكة المكرمة 24231, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 244 0282
|Ka'aki Exchange
|CV68+3MM, Al Jamiah, Mecca 24243, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 524 8882
|Abdulrahman Mohammed Bazaid Exchange Est
|MCAA8550, Alaziziyyah, Makkah 24243, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 254 0060
|شركة محمد بيطار للصرافة | Bitar Money Exchange
|8744 Ibrahim Al Khalil, Jarham, Makkah 24233, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 534 8186
|شركة عبدالله صالح مكي للصرافة. Al makki money exchange
|Alaziziyyah, Mecca 24243, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 539 1980
|Fawri
|9RM4+2V, Al Kakiyyah, Mecca 24352, Saudi Arabia
|-
Saudi riyal rate today
The accepted currency in Mecca and across Saudi Arabia is the Saudi riyal.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Saudi riyal is SAR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Mecca
Before exchanging money in Mecca or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Saudi Arabia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Saudi Arabia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Saudi riyal for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Mecca. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
