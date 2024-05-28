Where to exchange money in Jakarta
If you’re planning a trip to Jakarta, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Jakarta. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Jakarta
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Jakarta.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|TEMPAT PENUKARAN DOLLAR LAMA DAN UANG KUNO INDONESIA MAUPUN LUAR NEGERI MONEY CHANGER
|Mangga dua square Lt dasar blok A, Jl. Gn. Sahari No.99, Gn. Sahari Sel., Kec. Kemayoran, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10730, Indonesia
|+62 813-1887-6784
|Money Changer Valuta Artha Mas
|ITC Kuningan Lantai 1 BLOK C 10 No 6 Jalan Professor Doktor Satrio Kota Jakarta Selatan, Kuningan, Karet Kuningan, Kecamatan Setiabudi, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12940, Indonesia
|+62 21 57935407
|Gandaria Money Changer
|Lt. LG, Gandaria City, Jl. Arteri Pd. Indah No.10, RT.10/RW.6, Kby. Lama Utara, Kec. Kby. Lama, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12240, Indonesia
|+62 21 29236315
|Money Changer MALL ITC PERMATA HIJAU|| PT.PERMATA VALAS UTAMA (penukaran uang asing)
|Jl.arteri permata hijau Mall itc permata hijau lantai dasar c18 no 01, RT.11/RW.10, Grogol Utara, Kec. Kby. Lama, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12210, Indonesia
|+62 822-4666-7301
|Emerald Money Changer - 24 Jam Jakarta
|Jl. H. Agus Salim No.46, Kb. Sirih, Kec. Menteng, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10340, Indonesia
|+62 819-3252-2475
|Pundimas Money Changer
|Plaza Sentral, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman No.Kav.47, RT.5/RW.4, Karet Semanggi, Setiabudi, South Jakarta City, Jakarta 12930, Indonesia
|+62 21 5267232
|Kenanga Money Changer (PT. Kenanga Kharisma Adimulia)
|Jl. Panglima Polim No.67 C, Melawai, Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12160, Indonesia
|+62 21 7260322
|Dua Sisi Money Changer Plaza Senayan
|Plaza Senayan LG DB 11 Jalan Asia Afrika No 8 1 3, RT.1/RW.3, Gelora, Kecamatan Tanah Abang, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10270, Indonesia
|+62 21 5725321
|PT Able Exchange (Money Changer / jasa penukaran uang asing) di cp mall, lantai LG belakang hokben
|CENTRAL PARK MALL LT LG-205C, Letjen S. Parman No.28, South Tanjung Duren, Grogol petamburan, jakarta, Jakarta 11470, Indonesia
|+62 819-9855-8899
|BBC
|Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.28-30, RT.9/RW.5, Gondangdia, Kec. Menteng, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10350, Indonesia
|+62 21 3107646
Indonesian rupiah rate today
The currency used in Jakarta, as well as the rest of Indonesia is Indonesian rupiah.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indonesian rupiah is IDR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Jakarta
When exchanging money in Jakarta or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Indonesia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Indonesia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
