Where to exchange money in Tokyo

If you’re planning a trip to Tokyo, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Tokyo. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Tokyo

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Tokyo.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
外貨両替のインターバンク｜Ninja Money ExchangeJapan, 〒160-0023 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Nishishinjuku, 1-chōme−2−１２ 金券ショップ通り並び+81 3-5201-3970
World Currency Shop ShibuyaJapan, 〒150-0043 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Dōgenzaka, 2-chōme−3−２ 第1 大外ビル7階+81 3-5728-3781
外貨両替 NOW CURRENCY EXCHANGE103 Fujikaikan, ２丁目-３２-7 歌舞伎町 新宿区 東京都 160-0021, Japan+81 3-5273-6018
World Currency Shop Atre UenoJapan, 〒110-0005 Tokyo, Taito City, Ueno, 7-chōme−1−１ アトレ上野 EAST２階+81 3-5826-5771
Exchangers MarunouchiJapan, 〒100-0005 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Marunouchi, 3-chōme−3−１ 新東京ビルヂング 1F+81 3-6269-9466
TravelexJapan, 〒104-0028 Tokyo, Chuo City, Yaesu, 2-chōme−1, １ 地下街中4 号 八重洲地下2番通り+81 3-5205-8900
TravelexJapan, 〒100-0005 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Marunouchi, 1-chōme−9−１ 所内 Currency Exchange JR東京駅丸の内北口JR EAST Travel Service Center 1階+81 3-5220-4311
TravelexJapan, 〒111-0034 Tokyo, Taito City, Kaminarimon, 2-chōme−18−９ 浅草文化観光センター 1階+81 3-5827-3385
Viewcard Currency Exchange Center JR Ikebukuro Station Branchみどりの窓口横 JR池袋駅構内(地下 Central Passage, 1-chōme-28-2 Minamiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 171-0022, Japan+81 3-5957-7880
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency exchange shop head officeJapan, 〒100-8388 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Marunouchi, 2-chōme−7−１ 1階 MUFG Bank, Head Office+81 3-6212-5861
Japanese yen rate today

The accepted currency in Tokyo and across Japan is the Japanese yen.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Japanese yen is JPY. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Tokyo

When exchanging money in Tokyo or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Japan long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Japan banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Japanese yen for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Tokyo. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
