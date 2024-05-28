Where to exchange money in Tokyo
If you’re planning a trip to Tokyo, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Tokyo. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Tokyo
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Tokyo.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|外貨両替のインターバンク｜Ninja Money Exchange
|Japan, 〒160-0023 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Nishishinjuku, 1-chōme−2−１２ 金券ショップ通り並び
|+81 3-5201-3970
|World Currency Shop Shibuya
|Japan, 〒150-0043 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Dōgenzaka, 2-chōme−3−２ 第1 大外ビル7階
|+81 3-5728-3781
|外貨両替 NOW CURRENCY EXCHANGE
|103 Fujikaikan, ２丁目-３２-7 歌舞伎町 新宿区 東京都 160-0021, Japan
|+81 3-5273-6018
|World Currency Shop Atre Ueno
|Japan, 〒110-0005 Tokyo, Taito City, Ueno, 7-chōme−1−１ アトレ上野 EAST２階
|+81 3-5826-5771
|Exchangers Marunouchi
|Japan, 〒100-0005 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Marunouchi, 3-chōme−3−１ 新東京ビルヂング 1F
|+81 3-6269-9466
|Travelex
|Japan, 〒104-0028 Tokyo, Chuo City, Yaesu, 2-chōme−1, １ 地下街中4 号 八重洲地下2番通り
|+81 3-5205-8900
|Travelex
|Japan, 〒100-0005 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Marunouchi, 1-chōme−9−１ 所内 Currency Exchange JR東京駅丸の内北口JR EAST Travel Service Center 1階
|+81 3-5220-4311
|Travelex
|Japan, 〒111-0034 Tokyo, Taito City, Kaminarimon, 2-chōme−18−９ 浅草文化観光センター 1階
|+81 3-5827-3385
|Viewcard Currency Exchange Center JR Ikebukuro Station Branch
|みどりの窓口横 JR池袋駅構内(地下 Central Passage, 1-chōme-28-2 Minamiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 171-0022, Japan
|+81 3-5957-7880
|Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency exchange shop head office
|Japan, 〒100-8388 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Marunouchi, 2-chōme−7−１ 1階 MUFG Bank, Head Office
|+81 3-6212-5861
- 2.79 USD
- 6.66 USDOur fee
- –9.45 USDTotal fees
- =990.55 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Japanese yen rate today
The accepted currency in Tokyo and across Japan is the Japanese yen.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Japanese yen is JPY. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Tokyo
When exchanging money in Tokyo or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Japan long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Japan banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Japanese yen for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Lahore
- Currency Exchange in Surabaya
- Currency Exchange in Jakarta
- Currency Exchange in Karachi
- Currency Exchange in Colombo
- Currency Exchange in Islamabad
- Currency Exchange in Bengaluru
- Currency Exchange in Bali
- Currency Exchange in Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Kolkata
- Currency Exchange in Mumbai
- Currency Exchange in Semarang
- Currency Exchange in Riyadh
- Currency Exchange in Hanoi
- Currency Exchange in Batam
- Currency Exchange in Manila
- Currency Exchange in Jeddah
- Currency Exchange in Kathmandu
- Currency Exchange in Cebu
- Currency Exchange in Vijayawada
- Currency Exchange in Tel Aviv
- Currency Exchange in Phuket
- Currency Exchange in Malacca
- Currency Exchange in Seoul
- Currency Exchange in Taipei City
- Currency Exchange in Quezon
- Currency Exchange in Limassol
- Currency Exchange in Tbilisi
- Currency Exchange in Mecca
- Currency Exchange in Yangon
- Currency Exchange in Yerevan
- Currency Exchange in Phnom Penh
- Currency Exchange in Baku
- Currency Exchange in Maldives
- Currency Exchange in Kyoto
- Currency Exchange in Muscat
- Currency Exchange in Goa
- Currency Exchange in Pokhara
- Currency Exchange in New Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Dhaka
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Tokyo. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.