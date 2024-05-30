Where to exchange money in Riyadh
If you’re planning a trip to Riyadh, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Riyadh. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Riyadh
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Riyadh.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Omla Currency Exchange Al-Morouj
|طريق الملك عبدالعزيز الفرعي،, Al Muruj, Riyadh 12284, Saudi Arabia
|+966 53 333 0327
|Al Subaie Money Exchange - Airport
|الصالة 2 القدوم, King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh 13458, Saudi Arabia
|+966 55 880 1234
|شركة عمله للصرافه النخيل | Currency Exchange Al Nakheel
|Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz Al Awal Rd, An Nakheel, Riyadh 11564, Saudi Arabia
|+966 53 744 5444
|Al-Aqeel Exchange
|JPP9+C4W, البطحاء،, Almarqab, Riyadh 12645, Saudi Arabia
|+966 55 526 8655
|Alnatheer Exchange Currency Ltd
|MMMR+C2J, Olaya St, Al Olaya, Riyadh 12211, Saudi Arabia
|+966 55 525 6551
|Al Natheer Money Exchange CO
|Abdul Rahman Ibn Awf Rd, An Nasim Al Gharbi, Riyadh 14223, Saudi Arabia
|+966 11 231 6888
|Fawri
|3107, 6816 شارع ابي بكر الرازي، السليمانية، الرياض 12231, Saudi Arabia
|+966 9200 06666
|Bin Yaala Exchange Co.
|شارع ابي ايوب الانصاري، حي، Al Bathaa, Thulaim, Riyadh 12645, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 111 1008
|Othman Bakarman Exchange Est
|2389 Abu Ayyub Al-Ansari, Almarqab, Riyadh 12646, Saudi Arabia
|+966 50 732 9000
|التبديل المالية للصرافة - Altabdil Finance for Exchange
|Olaya St, Al Olaya, Riyadh 12211, Saudi Arabia
|+966 55 525 6551
Saudi riyal rate today
The currency used in Riyadh, as well as the rest of Saudi Arabia is Saudi riyal.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Saudi riyal is SAR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Riyadh
When exchanging money in Riyadh or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Saudi Arabia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Saudi riyal for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Saudi Arabia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Riyadh. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.