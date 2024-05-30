Where to exchange money in Taipei City

If you’re planning a trip to Taipei City, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Taipei City. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Taipei City

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Taipei City.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
CoinWorld 加密貨幣實體交易 台北大安店No. 2號, Lane 101, Tonghua St, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106+886 2 2732 4122
Bank of Taiwan Foreign Currency Exchange DeptNo. 120號, Section 1, Chongqing S Rd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100-
Bank of Taiwan Foreign Exchange CounterDunHua N Rd, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105-
U Like U來客 台北饒河分店No. 841號, Section 4, Bade Rd, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105+886 2 5578 4540
CoinWorld 加密貨幣實體交易 台北林森北店No. 77之1號, Lane 85, Linsen N Rd, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 104009+886 2 2562 9660
COINSHA105, Taiwan, Taipei City, Songshan District, Section 3, Minsheng E Rd, 129號8樓806室+886 2 2715 1717
Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Taipei currency exchangeShin Kong Life Tower, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100-
Jih Sun International Bank ATMNo. 111號, Section 2, Nanjing E Rd, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10491+886 2 2504 7688
幣託集團 BitoGroupNo. 16號, Section 4, Nanjing E Rd, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105+886 2 8666 8968
Taipei Fubon Bank Chengzhong BranchNo. 9, Xiangyang Rd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100+886 2 2388 5889
New Taiwan dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Taiwan use New Taiwan dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Taipei City — and the rest of Taiwan — is New Taiwan dollar.

You can also find it written as TWD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Taipei City

When exchanging money in Taipei City or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Taiwan long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Taiwan banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in New Taiwan dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Taipei City. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
