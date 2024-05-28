Where to exchange money in Cebu

Are you heading to Cebu? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Cebu that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Cebu

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Cebu.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Portside Money ChangerInside Passenger Terminal 1, Cebu Port Authority Brgy, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 968 882 8878
Alchor Forex Money ChangerGround Floor, Elizabeth Mall, Leon Kilat Street, Cebu City, Cebu, 7VXW+44Q, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 417 8400
SLB Money ChangerBenigno Du Building, Fuente Osmeña Cir, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 254 5580
M.S. Money ChangerRobinson's Place, Santa Cruz, Cebu City, Osmena Boulevard, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 255 8992
Mim's Money Changer8W73+G23, Gorordo Ave, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 233 5522
Vhez Money Changer7VWX+VX8 Colonnade Mall, 90 Colon St, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 253 0658
AGPC Money Changer - Cebu City Branch280-A, Ground Floor, Food Saversmart, General Maxilom Ave, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 412 6869
GPC Money Exchange Fuente Osmeña CircleRajan Park Building, Fuente Osmeña Cir, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 412 5001
Drop-By Foreign Exchange110, Doña Luisa Building, Fuente Osmeña Cir, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 255 0043
Core Pacific Money Exchange Ayala CenterAyala center cebu, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines+63 32 415 5263
Philippine peso rate today

The currency used in Cebu, as well as the rest of Philippines is Philippine peso.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Philippine peso is PHP. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Cebu

When exchanging money in Cebu or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Philippines long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Philippines banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Philippine peso for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Currency exchange bureau who?

Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.

With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.

And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Cebu. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
