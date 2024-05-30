Where to exchange money in Yerevan

Before you set out exploring in Yerevan, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Yerevan that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Yerevan

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Yerevan below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
TETChange Yerevan - Crypto Exchange Service16 Kievyan St, Yerevan 0054, Armenia+374 77 106199
CryptoInvest - Crypto Exchange ServiceМ, 177/7 Մարշալ Խուդյակովի փողոց, Երևան, Armenia+374 77 788760
Fast Bank58 Komitas Ave, Yerevan 0014, Armenia+374 10 510000 ext. 3000
Fast Bank24 Marksi poxoc, Yerevan 0010, Armenia+374 10 510000 ext. 2300
Currency Exchange5GM8+622, Yerevan, Armenia-
Fast Credit Capital UCO CJSC4, 17 Getar St, Yerevan 0023, Armenia+374 10 510000
Capital Trader7 Agatangeghos St, Yerevan 0015, Armenia+374 10 569680
Currency exchange8 Vardanants St, Yerevan 0010, Armenia-
Airfel36 Tigran Mets Ave, Yerevan 0018, Armenia-
Armenia Securities Exchange26, 1 Vazgen Sargsyan St, Yerevan 0010, Armenia+374 60 695555
Compare price
Get started

Armenian dram rate today

The currency used in Yerevan, as well as the rest of Armenia is Armenian dram.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Armenian dram is AMD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Yerevan

When exchanging money in Yerevan or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Armenia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Armenian dram for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Armenia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Yerevan. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.