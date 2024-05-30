Where to exchange money in Yerevan
Before you set out exploring in Yerevan, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Yerevan that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Yerevan
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Yerevan below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|TETChange Yerevan - Crypto Exchange Service
|16 Kievyan St, Yerevan 0054, Armenia
|+374 77 106199
|CryptoInvest - Crypto Exchange Service
|М, 177/7 Մարշալ Խուդյակովի փողոց, Երևան, Armenia
|+374 77 788760
|Fast Bank
|58 Komitas Ave, Yerevan 0014, Armenia
|+374 10 510000 ext. 3000
|Fast Bank
|24 Marksi poxoc, Yerevan 0010, Armenia
|+374 10 510000 ext. 2300
|Currency Exchange
|5GM8+622, Yerevan, Armenia
|-
|Fast Credit Capital UCO CJSC
|4, 17 Getar St, Yerevan 0023, Armenia
|+374 10 510000
|Capital Trader
|7 Agatangeghos St, Yerevan 0015, Armenia
|+374 10 569680
|Currency exchange
|8 Vardanants St, Yerevan 0010, Armenia
|-
|Airfel
|36 Tigran Mets Ave, Yerevan 0018, Armenia
|-
|Armenia Securities Exchange
|26, 1 Vazgen Sargsyan St, Yerevan 0010, Armenia
|+374 60 695555
Armenian dram rate today
The currency used in Yerevan, as well as the rest of Armenia is Armenian dram.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Armenian dram is AMD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Yerevan
When exchanging money in Yerevan or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Armenia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Armenian dram for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Armenia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Yerevan. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip.
