Where to exchange money in Batam

Before you set out exploring in Batam, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Batam that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Batam

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Batam.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
MONEY CHANGER PT. ELROI SUKSES MAKMURRuko Botania Garden, Blk. B2 No.12B, Belian, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29466, Indonesia+62 812-7779-479
Buru Jaya Valasindo4X68+JQV, Jl. Tiban III, Patam Lestari, Kec. Sekupang, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29424, Indonesia+62 778 8013694
Citra Niaga - Money ChangerBlok 1 No. 3 Komp. Nagoya Business Centre Jalan Kompleks Business Center, Lubuk Baja Kota, Lubuk Baja, Batam City, Riau Islands 29432, Indonesia+62 778 452669
PT. Songpeng ValasindoGlory Home Blok B1 no. 16, Sadai, Kec. Bengkong, Kota Batam, Kep. Riau, Sadai, Bengkong, Batam City, Riau Islands 29444, Indonesia+62 812-6188-332
PT Central Artha Kencana (Nagoya Central) - Money ChangerJln. Imam Bonjol Komp. Nagoya, Blk. A, Jl. Komp. Dian Centre No.4, Lubuk Baja Kota, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia-
Money Changer43H2+84P, Jl. Pasir Putih, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia-
Money ChangerLantai GF, Mega Mall Batam Center, Jl. Engku Putri Utara, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29461, Indonesia+62 778 470151
5T MONEY CHANGER (PT LIMA TRINITI VALASINDO & PT LIMA TRINITI REMITEN)KOMPLEK NAGOYA PARADISE, Blk. B No.6, Lubuk Baja Kota, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia+62 813-7194-6455
Money ChangerBlok A No. 30, Komplek Trikarsa Equalita, Jl. Raja H. Fisabilillah, Sungai Panas, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia+62 778 473295
Putra TempanindoTerminal International Ferry Batam Centre, JL Letnan Suwaji, 43J4+937, Tlk. Tering, Batam, Kota Batam, Riau, Indonesia+62 778 721722
Indonesian rupiah rate today

The currency used in Batam, as well as the rest of Indonesia is Indonesian rupiah.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indonesian rupiah is IDR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Batam

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Batam. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Batam. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
