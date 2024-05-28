Where to exchange money in Batam
Before you set out exploring in Batam, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Batam that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Batam
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Batam.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|MONEY CHANGER PT. ELROI SUKSES MAKMUR
|Ruko Botania Garden, Blk. B2 No.12B, Belian, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29466, Indonesia
|+62 812-7779-479
|Buru Jaya Valasindo
|4X68+JQV, Jl. Tiban III, Patam Lestari, Kec. Sekupang, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29424, Indonesia
|+62 778 8013694
|Citra Niaga - Money Changer
|Blok 1 No. 3 Komp. Nagoya Business Centre Jalan Kompleks Business Center, Lubuk Baja Kota, Lubuk Baja, Batam City, Riau Islands 29432, Indonesia
|+62 778 452669
|PT. Songpeng Valasindo
|Glory Home Blok B1 no. 16, Sadai, Kec. Bengkong, Kota Batam, Kep. Riau, Sadai, Bengkong, Batam City, Riau Islands 29444, Indonesia
|+62 812-6188-332
|PT Central Artha Kencana (Nagoya Central) - Money Changer
|Jln. Imam Bonjol Komp. Nagoya, Blk. A, Jl. Komp. Dian Centre No.4, Lubuk Baja Kota, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia
|-
|Money Changer
|43H2+84P, Jl. Pasir Putih, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia
|-
|Money Changer
|Lantai GF, Mega Mall Batam Center, Jl. Engku Putri Utara, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29461, Indonesia
|+62 778 470151
|5T MONEY CHANGER (PT LIMA TRINITI VALASINDO & PT LIMA TRINITI REMITEN)
|KOMPLEK NAGOYA PARADISE, Blk. B No.6, Lubuk Baja Kota, Kec. Lubuk Baja, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia
|+62 813-7194-6455
|Money Changer
|Blok A No. 30, Komplek Trikarsa Equalita, Jl. Raja H. Fisabilillah, Sungai Panas, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia
|+62 778 473295
|Putra Tempanindo
|Terminal International Ferry Batam Centre, JL Letnan Suwaji, 43J4+937, Tlk. Tering, Batam, Kota Batam, Riau, Indonesia
|+62 778 721722
The currency used in Batam, as well as the rest of Indonesia is Indonesian rupiah.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indonesian rupiah is IDR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Batam
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Batam. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Batam. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.