Where to exchange money in Delhi
If you're planning a trip to Delhi, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Delhi, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Delhi
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Delhi.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Delhi Forex Pvt. Ltd.
|D-10/20, Pocket 10, Sector 8, Rohini, Delhi, 110085, India
|+91 98115 77218
|Fire Forex Pvt. Ltd. (Foreign Exchange)
|Suneja Tower-1, G 19,20,21 Ground Floor, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri, New Delhi, Delhi, 110058, India
|+91 11 4045 5189
|Guruji Forex
|14, 12b, near Panchaeti Gurdwara, Block F, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018, India
|+91 93117 71772
|Aggarwal Forex
|291-A, Hauz Rani Market Lane, NEAR GOAL CHAKER, New Colony, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India
|+91 98184 49012
|Orient Exchange & Financial Services (P) Ltd
|F', Ground Floor, DCM Building, 16, Barakhamba Rd, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
|+91 80 3737 8000
|CDS Money Exchange Bureau Pvt Ltd
|Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110011, India
|+91 11 4151 9779
|SANAH FOREX & TRAVELS PVT LTD.
|LGF-01, NEAR MODREN BAZAR SELECT CITY WALK, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India
|+91 99586 43958
|Nirmalson Forex Pvt. Ltd
|WC) Corner Shop, 5/19 (Part, Old Double Storey, Nirmal Colony, Block 7, Lajpat Nagar IV, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi, Delhi 110024, India
|+91 98101 54637
|Unifa Forex & Travels Pvt. Ltd.
|Ist Floor, Community Centre, Priya complex, 59, above Arbian Nites, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057, India
|+91 98114 61636
|Nine Two Nine Forex | Currency Exchange in Delhi | Foreign Exchange Dealer
|4A, 36, near Axis Bank, Block 4A, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018, India
|+91 95828 70787
- 2.79 USD
- 6.71 USDOur fee
- –9.50 USDTotal fees
- =990.50 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Indian rupee rate today
The currency used in Delhi, as well as the rest of India is Indian rupee.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indian rupee is INR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Delhi
When exchanging money in Delhi or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in India long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in India banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indian rupee for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Lahore
- Currency Exchange in Surabaya
- Currency Exchange in Jakarta
- Currency Exchange in Karachi
- Currency Exchange in Colombo
- Currency Exchange in Islamabad
- Currency Exchange in Bengaluru
- Currency Exchange in Bali
- Currency Exchange in Kolkata
- Currency Exchange in Mumbai
- Currency Exchange in Semarang
- Currency Exchange in Tokyo
- Currency Exchange in Riyadh
- Currency Exchange in Hanoi
- Currency Exchange in Batam
- Currency Exchange in Manila
- Currency Exchange in Jeddah
- Currency Exchange in Kathmandu
- Currency Exchange in Cebu
- Currency Exchange in Vijayawada
- Currency Exchange in Tel Aviv
- Currency Exchange in Phuket
- Currency Exchange in Malacca
- Currency Exchange in Seoul
- Currency Exchange in Taipei City
- Currency Exchange in Quezon
- Currency Exchange in Limassol
- Currency Exchange in Tbilisi
- Currency Exchange in Mecca
- Currency Exchange in Yangon
- Currency Exchange in Yerevan
- Currency Exchange in Phnom Penh
- Currency Exchange in Baku
- Currency Exchange in Maldives
- Currency Exchange in Kyoto
- Currency Exchange in Muscat
- Currency Exchange in Goa
- Currency Exchange in Pokhara
- Currency Exchange in New Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Dhaka
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Delhi. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.