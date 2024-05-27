Where to exchange money in Delhi

If you're planning a trip to Delhi, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Delhi, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Delhi

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Delhi.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Delhi Forex Pvt. Ltd.D-10/20, Pocket 10, Sector 8, Rohini, Delhi, 110085, India+91 98115 77218
Fire Forex Pvt. Ltd. (Foreign Exchange)Suneja Tower-1, G 19,20,21 Ground Floor, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri, New Delhi, Delhi, 110058, India+91 11 4045 5189
Guruji Forex14, 12b, near Panchaeti Gurdwara, Block F, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018, India+91 93117 71772
Aggarwal Forex291-A, Hauz Rani Market Lane, NEAR GOAL CHAKER, New Colony, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India+91 98184 49012
Orient Exchange & Financial Services (P) LtdF', Ground Floor, DCM Building, 16, Barakhamba Rd, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India+91 80 3737 8000
CDS Money Exchange Bureau Pvt LtdRajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110011, India+91 11 4151 9779
SANAH FOREX & TRAVELS PVT LTD.LGF-01, NEAR MODREN BAZAR SELECT CITY WALK, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India+91 99586 43958
Nirmalson Forex Pvt. LtdWC) Corner Shop, 5/19 (Part, Old Double Storey, Nirmal Colony, Block 7, Lajpat Nagar IV, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi, Delhi 110024, India+91 98101 54637
Unifa Forex & Travels Pvt. Ltd.Ist Floor, Community Centre, Priya complex, 59, above Arbian Nites, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057, India+91 98114 61636
Nine Two Nine Forex | Currency Exchange in Delhi | Foreign Exchange Dealer4A, 36, near Axis Bank, Block 4A, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018, India+91 95828 70787
Indian rupee rate today

The currency used in Delhi, as well as the rest of India is Indian rupee.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indian rupee is INR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Delhi

When exchanging money in Delhi or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in India long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in India banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indian rupee for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Delhi. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
