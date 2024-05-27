Where to exchange money in Mumbai
If you're planning a trip to Mumbai, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Mumbai, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Mumbai
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Mumbai.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Mahadev Forex Pvt. Ltd $$$ money transfer & money exchange.
|30/A, Pavwala St, Grant Road East, Shapur Baug, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India
|-
|RAMDEV FOREX PRIVATE LIMITED | Currency exchange | Mumbai
|Shop No. 5, Mayur Automobiles, VS Khandekar Rd, next to Jeevan Hotel, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Vile Parle, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400057, India
|+91 98208 21891
|Orient Exchange & Financial Services (P) Ltd
|No.01, Ground floor, Gokul Arcade, B, Subhash Rd, Victory Society, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Vile Parle, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400057, India
|+91 80 4600 3700
|Prakash Foreign Exchange Pvt. Ltd
|P.M's Gold Craft,Brightland Building, 124, Bazaar Rd, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
|+91 22 2642 9055
|S.K. Forex India Pvt. Ltd.
|Shop No. 9, Vicmon Apartment Church Road, near T24 Hotel, Bori Colony, Vijay Nagar Colony West, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059, India
|+91 98208 27975
|Hmax Money Exchange Private Limited
|Shop no 1 & 2, 280, Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd, Ballard Estate, VT, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
|+91 77100 33233
|Currency Mantra P. Ltd Forex Currency Exchange
|Shop.1, Oasis Apt, near BMC Garden, off JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 1, Aram Nagar, Seven Bunglow, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061, India
|+91 98199 80058
|Unimoni Forex & Travel Services, Mumbai Fort
|1, Motichand Devchand Buiding, S, Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
|+91 75940 02597
|Prime Currency Corner Forex Pvt Ltd
|F-4, Prime Mall, Near Alfa/Irla Church, Irla Road, Vile Parle West, Navpada, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400056, India
|+91 98208 12463
|Vardhman forex pvt ltd
|Shop no 1B royal cottage, masjid At santosh jewellers, Nehru Rd, opp. vakola, Siddharath Nagar, Vakola, Santacruz East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400055, India
|+91 83569 94241
- 2.79 USD
- 6.71 USDOur fee
- –9.50 USDTotal fees
- =990.50 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Indian rupee rate today
The accepted currency in Mumbai and across India is the Indian rupee.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Indian rupee is INR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Mumbai
When exchanging money in Mumbai or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in India long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in India banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indian rupee for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Lahore
- Currency Exchange in Surabaya
- Currency Exchange in Jakarta
- Currency Exchange in Karachi
- Currency Exchange in Colombo
- Currency Exchange in Islamabad
- Currency Exchange in Bengaluru
- Currency Exchange in Bali
- Currency Exchange in Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Kolkata
- Currency Exchange in Semarang
- Currency Exchange in Tokyo
- Currency Exchange in Riyadh
- Currency Exchange in Hanoi
- Currency Exchange in Batam
- Currency Exchange in Manila
- Currency Exchange in Jeddah
- Currency Exchange in Kathmandu
- Currency Exchange in Cebu
- Currency Exchange in Vijayawada
- Currency Exchange in Tel Aviv
- Currency Exchange in Phuket
- Currency Exchange in Malacca
- Currency Exchange in Seoul
- Currency Exchange in Taipei City
- Currency Exchange in Quezon
- Currency Exchange in Limassol
- Currency Exchange in Tbilisi
- Currency Exchange in Mecca
- Currency Exchange in Yangon
- Currency Exchange in Yerevan
- Currency Exchange in Phnom Penh
- Currency Exchange in Baku
- Currency Exchange in Maldives
- Currency Exchange in Kyoto
- Currency Exchange in Muscat
- Currency Exchange in Goa
- Currency Exchange in Pokhara
- Currency Exchange in New Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Dhaka
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Mumbai. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.