Where to exchange money in Pokhara
If you’re planning a trip to Pokhara, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Pokhara. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Pokhara
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Pokhara below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|New Lakeside Money Changer
|Center Point just opposite to, Lakeside Rd 16, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
|+977 985-6011999
|Lakeside Money Changer
|6X38+M2H, Lakeside Rd, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
|+977 61-462377
|S.S. SUB MONEY TRANSFER
|New Rd, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
|+977 61-541718
|Western Union Money Transfer | MoneyGram | Subhakamana
|Mustang Chowk, Siddhartha Hwy, पोखरा 33700, Nepal
|+977 61-590837
|BEST MONEY EXCHANGE (Currency / Money Changer))
|Baidam Rd Lakeside, Centre Point Opposite to ZORBA Restaurants and Near by Jyoti Bikash Bank, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
|+977 984-6087479
|Hillari Money Changer
|6X74+5W3, Baidam Rd, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
|-
|Express Money Exchange
|6X75+HCW, Phewa Marga, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
|+977 61-461973
|Alpine Money Changer Pvt. Ltd. अल्पाइन मनिचेन्जर प्रा.ली.
|Lakeside,6, पोखरा 33700, Nepal
|+977 984-6083434
|Vintage Travels & Tours
|Camping Holland Chowk, Phewa Marga, पोखरा 33700, Nepal
|+977 61-453359
|Snow Land Money Changer
|6X54+FXC, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
|-
Nepalese rupee rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Nepal use Nepalese rupee?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Pokhara — and the rest of Nepal — is Nepalese rupee.
You can also find it written as NPR in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Pokhara
When exchanging money in Pokhara or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Nepal long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Nepalese rupee for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Nepal banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Pokhara. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.