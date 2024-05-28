Where to exchange money in Quezon
Are you heading to Quezon? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Quezon that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Quezon
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Quezon.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Tivoli Money Exchange
|M1, Trinoma, EDSA corner, North Ave, Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City, 1105 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 917 896 9878
|Emerald Money Changer
|G-5, Opulent Building, 65-66, General Roxas Avenue, Socorro, District 3, Cubao, Quezon City, 1109 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8913 2906
|Psulit Money Changer
|Unit 11-D, Intrepid Plaza, Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. Ave, Bagumbayan, Quezon City, 1110 Metro Manila, Philippines
|-
|AIM Money Changer
|Scout Madrinan Brgy, 306 Tomas Morato Ave, Diliman, Quezon City, 1103 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 6684405
|Moromax Money Changer
|Ever Gotesco Mall, Don Mariano Marcos Ave Corner Don Antonio Road, Quezon City, 1124 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8682 7620
|Czarina Foreign Exchange
|Level 3, Robinsons Magnolia, Aurora Blvd, corner Doña Hemady St, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
|-
|Corinne Money Changer
|Unit Ground Floor, Fairview Center Mall, Don Mariano Marcos Avenue, District 2, Fairview, Novaliches, Quezon City, 1118 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8703 1933
|Moonlight Money Changer
|1190 A. Mabini St, Ermita, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8524 3405
|Emerald Money Changer
|18, Felix Avenue, San Isidro, Cainta, 1900 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8647 9225
|Bamboo City Money Changer
|Ground Floor, Sampaguita Building, Araneta Center, Roxas Street, Second District, Cubao, J3C2+CQ7, Cubao, Quezon City, 1100 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8911 7876
- 2.79 USD
- 8.05 USDOur fee
- –10.84 USDTotal fees
- =989.16 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Philippine peso rate today
When you're in Quezon, and also the rest of Philippines, the official currency is the Philippine peso.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Philippine peso is PHP, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Quezon
When exchanging money in Quezon or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Philippines long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Philippines banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Philippine peso for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Get started todayGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Lahore
- Currency Exchange in Surabaya
- Currency Exchange in Jakarta
- Currency Exchange in Karachi
- Currency Exchange in Colombo
- Currency Exchange in Islamabad
- Currency Exchange in Bengaluru
- Currency Exchange in Bali
- Currency Exchange in Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Kolkata
- Currency Exchange in Mumbai
- Currency Exchange in Semarang
- Currency Exchange in Tokyo
- Currency Exchange in Riyadh
- Currency Exchange in Hanoi
- Currency Exchange in Batam
- Currency Exchange in Manila
- Currency Exchange in Jeddah
- Currency Exchange in Kathmandu
- Currency Exchange in Cebu
- Currency Exchange in Vijayawada
- Currency Exchange in Tel Aviv
- Currency Exchange in Phuket
- Currency Exchange in Malacca
- Currency Exchange in Seoul
- Currency Exchange in Taipei City
- Currency Exchange in Limassol
- Currency Exchange in Tbilisi
- Currency Exchange in Mecca
- Currency Exchange in Yangon
- Currency Exchange in Yerevan
- Currency Exchange in Phnom Penh
- Currency Exchange in Baku
- Currency Exchange in Maldives
- Currency Exchange in Kyoto
- Currency Exchange in Muscat
- Currency Exchange in Goa
- Currency Exchange in Pokhara
- Currency Exchange in New Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Dhaka
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Quezon. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.