Where to exchange money in Kyoto
If you’re planning a trip to Kyoto, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Kyoto. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Kyoto
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Kyoto.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Travelex Kyoto Nishiguchi
|Japan, 〒600-8216 Kyoto, Shimogyo Ward, Higashishiokōjichō, JR京都駅構内 2階南北自由通路沿い
|+81 75-351-5613
|World Currency Shop Kyoto
|Japan, 〒600-8008 Kyoto, Shimogyo Ward, Naginatabokochō, １０ 三菱UFJ銀行京都支店1階
|+81 75-229-8531
|外貨両替所Kyoto Exchange京都駅前店（外幣兌換、MONEY EXCHANGE）
|185-1 Higashisakaichō, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, 600-8217, Japan
|+81 90-2695-4711
|外貨両替所Kyoto Exchange河原町店（外幣兌換、MONEY EXCHANGE）
|Japan, 〒604-8042 Kyoto, Nakagyo Ward, 新京極三条 松ヶ枝町456-1
|+81 90-2695-4711
|外貨両替機 SMART EXCHANGE 三井ガーデンホテル京都三条
|80 Mikurachō, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8106, Japan
|+81 6-7668-6875
|Money Exchange/外币兑换/환전/外貨両替
|780 Honryūsuichō, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, 600-8462, Japan
|-
|Smart Exchange Currency Money Exchange Machine
|31 Higashikujō Nishisannōchō, Minami Ward, 京都市南区, Kyoto 601-8003, Japan
|+81 6-7668-6875
|Tokai Kyoto Tower before shop
|Japan, 〒600-8216 Kyoto, Shimogyo Ward, Higashishiokōjichō, 718番地, Torii Bldg, 2階
|+81 75-351-9559
|Smart Exchange Currency Money Exchange Machine
|31 Higashishiokōji Kamadonochō, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, 600-8215, Japan
|+81 6-7668-6875
|Smart Exchange Currency Money Exchange Machine
|Japan, 〒604-8042 Kyoto, Nakagyo Ward, Nakanochō, ５６３ イシズミ新京極ビル 1F
|+81 6-7668-6875
Japanese yen rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Japan use Japanese yen?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Kyoto — and the rest of Japan — is Japanese yen.
You can also find it written as JPY in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Kyoto
When exchanging money in Kyoto or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Japan long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Japan banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Japanese yen for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
As you can see, there's no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Kyoto. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
