Where to exchange money in Muscat
If you’re planning a trip to Muscat, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Muscat. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Muscat
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Muscat.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Global Money Exchange Co. LLC Muscat International Airport الشركة الدولية للصرافة, مطار مسقط الدولي
|J72Q+FQ5, Muscat, Oman
|+968 24 356880
|Global Money Exchange Co. LLC MBD Ruwi الشركة الدولية للصرافة, ام بي دي روي
|MBD, HHR3+724, Muscat, Oman
|+968 9383 8761
|Global Money Exchange Co. LLC Ruwi High Street الشركة الدولية للصرافة, سوق روي
|4327 way, Ruwi High Street, مسقط، Oman
|+968 9808 1883
|Global Money Exchange Co LLC, Al Ghubrah
|Ghubrah، Muscat, Oman
|+968 24 125848
|Global Money Exchange Co. LLC Wadi Kabir
|HHP6+MX5, Muscat, Oman
|+968 24 703566
|Global Money Exchange Co. LLC Shatty Al Qurm الشركة الدولية للصرافة, شاطي القرم
|SHATTY AL، JF43+WQG, Muscat, Oman
|+968 9356 5822
|Travelex
|Landside Arrivals, Level 1, Near Europcar, opposite Ooredoo Muscat International Airport 60, Sib, Oman
|+968 24 356891
|Global Money Exchange Co. LLC Al Khuwair الشركة الدولية للصرافة, الخوير
|HCQH+PCX, Muscat, Oman
|+968 9389 5535
|Global Money Exchange Co. LLC Azaiba الشركة الدولية للصرافة, العذيبة
|Global Money Exchange, Al Azaiba Branch Al Sahwa Tower-1 Near Bank Muscat, Opposite NBO Head Office Muscat OM, مسقط 130, Oman
|-
|Mustafa Sultan Exchange Co LLC (Ghubra Branch) مصطفى سلطان للصرافة
|Shop No. 402,Building No. 40,Ghubra Street Ghubra, Muscat, Oman
|+968 7805 1010
Omani rial rate today
The currency used in Muscat, as well as the rest of Oman is Omani rial.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Omani rial is OMR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Muscat
When exchanging money in Muscat or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Oman long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Oman banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Omani rial for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Muscat. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.