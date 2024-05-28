Where to exchange money in Limassol
If you’re planning a trip to Limassol, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Limassol. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Limassol
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Limassol.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Instant Photo Ltd currency exchange
|Georgiou 'A 87 4048, Germasogeia 4046, Cyprus
|+357 25 323791
|KoronaPay Europe Limited
|World Trade Center, 28 October Ave 359, Limassol 3107, Cyprus
|+49 1573 5999799
|G.S. Cash Line . Ltd
|Spyrou Araouzou 119, Limassol 3036, Cyprus
|+357 77 772772
|TriumphFX(Cyprus)
|Lophitis International Center 3, 2nd Floor, Corner of Soteri MIchaelidi and 28th October street, Limassol 3035, Cyprus
|+357 25 030337
|FXGlobe Limited
|Louki Akrita 2, Limassol 3030, Cyprus
|+357 22 222694
|The Trading Pit
|Ayiou Athanasiou 74, Limassol 4102, Cyprus
|-
|Tickmill EU
|Kedron 9, Mesa Geitonia 4004, Cyprus
|+357 25 247650
|YouHodler
|Office 106, 1st floor, Melford Tower, 172, Arch. Makarios III, Limassol 3027, Cyprus
|-
|LDN Global Markets
|Arch. Makarios III Avenue 205, Limassol 3095, Cyprus
|-
|IGM Forex Ltd
|Matheou Matheou St Limassol, Agios Athanasios 4101, Cyprus
|+357 25 252371
- 2.79 USD
- 4.86 USDOur fee
- –7.65 USDTotal fees
- =992.35 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Euro rate today
The accepted currency in Limassol and across Cyprus is the Euro.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Euro is EUR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Limassol
When exchanging money in Limassol or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Cyprus long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Cyprus banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Lahore
- Currency Exchange in Surabaya
- Currency Exchange in Jakarta
- Currency Exchange in Karachi
- Currency Exchange in Colombo
- Currency Exchange in Islamabad
- Currency Exchange in Bengaluru
- Currency Exchange in Bali
- Currency Exchange in Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Kolkata
- Currency Exchange in Mumbai
- Currency Exchange in Semarang
- Currency Exchange in Tokyo
- Currency Exchange in Riyadh
- Currency Exchange in Hanoi
- Currency Exchange in Batam
- Currency Exchange in Manila
- Currency Exchange in Jeddah
- Currency Exchange in Kathmandu
- Currency Exchange in Cebu
- Currency Exchange in Vijayawada
- Currency Exchange in Tel Aviv
- Currency Exchange in Phuket
- Currency Exchange in Malacca
- Currency Exchange in Seoul
- Currency Exchange in Taipei City
- Currency Exchange in Quezon
- Currency Exchange in Tbilisi
- Currency Exchange in Mecca
- Currency Exchange in Yangon
- Currency Exchange in Yerevan
- Currency Exchange in Phnom Penh
- Currency Exchange in Baku
- Currency Exchange in Maldives
- Currency Exchange in Kyoto
- Currency Exchange in Muscat
- Currency Exchange in Goa
- Currency Exchange in Pokhara
- Currency Exchange in New Delhi
- Currency Exchange in Dhaka
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Limassol. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.