Chinese yuan rmb to Belarusian rubles today

Convert CNY to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
453.61 byn

1.000 CNY = 0.4536 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belarusian Ruble
1 CNY0.45361 BYN
5 CNY2.26805 BYN
10 CNY4.53610 BYN
20 CNY9.07220 BYN
50 CNY22.68050 BYN
100 CNY45.36100 BYN
250 CNY113.40250 BYN
500 CNY226.80500 BYN
1000 CNY453.61000 BYN
2000 CNY907.22000 BYN
5000 CNY2,268.05000 BYN
10000 CNY4,536.10000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BYN2.20454 CNY
5 BYN11.02270 CNY
10 BYN22.04540 CNY
20 BYN44.09080 CNY
50 BYN110.22700 CNY
100 BYN220.45400 CNY
250 BYN551.13500 CNY
500 BYN1,102.27000 CNY
1000 BYN2,204.54000 CNY
2000 BYN4,409.08000 CNY
5000 BYN11,022.70000 CNY
10000 BYN22,045.40000 CNY