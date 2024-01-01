Euros to Belarusian rubles today

Convert EUR to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
3,548.81 byn

1.000 EUR = 3.549 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0231.531151.453.971
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6341.948192.6975.053
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.4151.722170.4084.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.171.128111.5862.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Belarusian Ruble
1 EUR3.54881 BYN
5 EUR17.74405 BYN
10 EUR35.48810 BYN
20 EUR70.97620 BYN
50 EUR177.44050 BYN
100 EUR354.88100 BYN
250 EUR887.20250 BYN
500 EUR1,774.40500 BYN
1000 EUR3,548.81000 BYN
2000 EUR7,097.62000 BYN
5000 EUR17,744.05000 BYN
10000 EUR35,488.10000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Euro
1 BYN0.28179 EUR
5 BYN1.40893 EUR
10 BYN2.81785 EUR
20 BYN5.63570 EUR
50 BYN14.08925 EUR
100 BYN28.17850 EUR
250 BYN70.44625 EUR
500 BYN140.89250 EUR
1000 BYN281.78500 EUR
2000 BYN563.57000 EUR
5000 BYN1,408.92500 EUR
10000 BYN2,817.85000 EUR