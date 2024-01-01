Czech korunas to Belarusian rubles today

Convert CZK to BYN at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
1,398.82 byn

1.000 CZK = 0.1399 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0840.8541,453.524.32590.19935.1090.966
1 USD0.92310.7881,340.893.98983.2132.3890.891
1 GBP1.1711.26911,701.665.063105.59741.1031.131
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0620.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Belarusian Ruble
1 CZK0.13988 BYN
5 CZK0.69941 BYN
10 CZK1.39882 BYN
20 CZK2.79764 BYN
50 CZK6.99410 BYN
100 CZK13.98820 BYN
250 CZK34.97050 BYN
500 CZK69.94100 BYN
1000 CZK139.88200 BYN
2000 CZK279.76400 BYN
5000 CZK699.41000 BYN
10000 CZK1,398.82000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BYN7.14889 CZK
5 BYN35.74445 CZK
10 BYN71.48890 CZK
20 BYN142.97780 CZK
50 BYN357.44450 CZK
100 BYN714.88900 CZK
250 BYN1,787.22250 CZK
500 BYN3,574.44500 CZK
1000 BYN7,148.89000 CZK
2000 BYN14,297.78000 CZK
5000 BYN35,744.45000 CZK
10000 BYN71,488.90000 CZK