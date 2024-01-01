Bulgarian levs to Belarusian rubles today

Convert BGN to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,810.70 byn

1.000 BGN = 1.811 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belarusian Ruble
1 BGN1.81070 BYN
5 BGN9.05350 BYN
10 BGN18.10700 BYN
20 BGN36.21400 BYN
50 BGN90.53500 BYN
100 BGN181.07000 BYN
250 BGN452.67500 BYN
500 BGN905.35000 BYN
1000 BGN1,810.70000 BYN
2000 BGN3,621.40000 BYN
5000 BGN9,053.50000 BYN
10000 BGN18,107.00000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 BYN0.55227 BGN
5 BYN2.76137 BGN
10 BYN5.52273 BGN
20 BYN11.04546 BGN
50 BYN27.61365 BGN
100 BYN55.22730 BGN
250 BYN138.06825 BGN
500 BYN276.13650 BGN
1000 BYN552.27300 BGN
2000 BYN1,104.54600 BGN
5000 BYN2,761.36500 BGN
10000 BYN5,522.73000 BGN