US dollars to Belarusian rubles today

Convert USD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
3,265.51 byn

1.000 USD = 3.266 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
How to convert US dollars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 USD3.26551 BYN
5 USD16.32755 BYN
10 USD32.65510 BYN
20 USD65.31020 BYN
50 USD163.27550 BYN
100 USD326.55100 BYN
250 USD816.37750 BYN
500 USD1,632.75500 BYN
1000 USD3,265.51000 BYN
2000 USD6,531.02000 BYN
5000 USD16,327.55000 BYN
10000 USD32,655.10000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / US Dollar
1 BYN0.30623 USD
5 BYN1.53115 USD
10 BYN3.06231 USD
20 BYN6.12462 USD
50 BYN15.31155 USD
100 BYN30.62310 USD
250 BYN76.55775 USD
500 BYN153.11550 USD
1000 BYN306.23100 USD
2000 BYN612.46200 USD
5000 BYN1,531.15500 USD
10000 BYN3,062.31000 USD