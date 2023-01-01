5 US dollars to Belarusian rubles

Convert USD to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 usd
16.48 byn

1.00000 USD = 3.29535 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 USD3.29535 BYN
5 USD16.47675 BYN
10 USD32.95350 BYN
20 USD65.90700 BYN
50 USD164.76750 BYN
100 USD329.53500 BYN
250 USD823.83750 BYN
500 USD1647.67500 BYN
1000 USD3295.35000 BYN
2000 USD6590.70000 BYN
5000 USD16476.75000 BYN
10000 USD32953.50000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / US Dollar
1 BYN0.30346 USD
5 BYN1.51728 USD
10 BYN3.03457 USD
20 BYN6.06914 USD
50 BYN15.17285 USD
100 BYN30.34570 USD
250 BYN75.86425 USD
500 BYN151.72850 USD
1000 BYN303.45700 USD
2000 BYN606.91400 USD
5000 BYN1517.28500 USD
10000 BYN3034.57000 USD