Hungarian forints to Belarusian rubles today

Convert HUF to BYN at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
90.19 byn

1.000 HUF = 0.009019 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9170.7831.351.3418.70283.1041.522
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4731.46220.490.6461.66
1 GBP1.2771.17111.7241.71123.885106.1331.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99313.85361.5541.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Belarusian Ruble
2000 HUF18.03802 BYN
5000 HUF45.09505 BYN
10000 HUF90.19010 BYN
15000 HUF135.28515 BYN
20000 HUF180.38020 BYN
30000 HUF270.57030 BYN
40000 HUF360.76040 BYN
50000 HUF450.95050 BYN
60000 HUF541.14060 BYN
100000 HUF901.90100 BYN
150000 HUF1,352.85150 BYN
200000 HUF1,803.80200 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Hungarian Forint
1 BYN110.87700 HUF
5 BYN554.38500 HUF
10 BYN1,108.77000 HUF
20 BYN2,217.54000 HUF
50 BYN5,543.85000 HUF
100 BYN11,087.70000 HUF
250 BYN27,719.25000 HUF
500 BYN55,438.50000 HUF
1000 BYN110,877.00000 HUF
2000 BYN221,754.00000 HUF
5000 BYN554,385.00000 HUF
10000 BYN1,108,770.00000 HUF