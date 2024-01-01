Canadian dollars to Belarusian rubles today

Convert CAD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
2,404.71 byn

1.000 CAD = 2.405 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.0270.920.786278.751.5327.19956.124
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3570.0180.0870.676
1 EUR1.08790.22110.854302.9041.6657.82360.988
1 GBP1.272105.5971.171354.5281.9499.15671.382

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 CAD2.40471 BYN
5 CAD12.02355 BYN
10 CAD24.04710 BYN
20 CAD48.09420 BYN
50 CAD120.23550 BYN
100 CAD240.47100 BYN
250 CAD601.17750 BYN
500 CAD1,202.35500 BYN
1000 CAD2,404.71000 BYN
2000 CAD4,809.42000 BYN
5000 CAD12,023.55000 BYN
10000 CAD24,047.10000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 BYN0.41585 CAD
5 BYN2.07926 CAD
10 BYN4.15851 CAD
20 BYN8.31702 CAD
50 BYN20.79255 CAD
100 BYN41.58510 CAD
250 BYN103.96275 CAD
500 BYN207.92550 CAD
1000 BYN415.85100 CAD
2000 BYN831.70200 CAD
5000 BYN2,079.25500 CAD
10000 BYN4,158.51000 CAD