British pounds sterling to Belarusian rubles today

Convert GBP to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
4,153.38 byn

1.000 GBP = 4.153 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0281.532151.5151.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2141.665164.631.4750.9661.798
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.197198.9010.8860.5811.08

How to convert British pounds sterling to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Belarusian Ruble
1 GBP4.15338 BYN
5 GBP20.76690 BYN
10 GBP41.53380 BYN
20 GBP83.06760 BYN
50 GBP207.66900 BYN
100 GBP415.33800 BYN
250 GBP1,038.34500 BYN
500 GBP2,076.69000 BYN
1000 GBP4,153.38000 BYN
2000 GBP8,306.76000 BYN
5000 GBP20,766.90000 BYN
10000 GBP41,533.80000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 BYN0.24077 GBP
5 BYN1.20384 GBP
10 BYN2.40768 GBP
20 BYN4.81536 GBP
50 BYN12.03840 GBP
100 BYN24.07680 GBP
250 BYN60.19200 GBP
500 BYN120.38400 GBP
1000 BYN240.76800 GBP
2000 BYN481.53600 GBP
5000 BYN1,203.84000 GBP
10000 BYN2,407.68000 GBP