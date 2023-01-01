100 British pounds sterling to Belarusian rubles

Convert GBP to BYN at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
412.74 byn

1.00000 GBP = 4.12740 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9172583.32851.52346148.7751.37030.88421.6559
1 EUR1.0902190.84471.66088162.21.49390.963951.80527
1 INR0.01200070.011007810.01828261.78540.01644460.0106110.019872
1 AUD0.65640.60209154.6968197.65590.8994650.5803891.08693

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Belarusian Ruble
1 GBP4.12740 BYN
5 GBP20.63700 BYN
10 GBP41.27400 BYN
20 GBP82.54800 BYN
50 GBP206.37000 BYN
100 GBP412.74000 BYN
250 GBP1031.85000 BYN
500 GBP2063.70000 BYN
1000 GBP4127.40000 BYN
2000 GBP8254.80000 BYN
5000 GBP20637.00000 BYN
10000 GBP41274.00000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 BYN0.24228 GBP
5 BYN1.21141 GBP
10 BYN2.42283 GBP
20 BYN4.84566 GBP
50 BYN12.11415 GBP
100 BYN24.22830 GBP
250 BYN60.57075 GBP
500 BYN121.14150 GBP
1000 BYN242.28300 GBP
2000 BYN484.56600 GBP
5000 BYN1211.41500 GBP
10000 BYN2422.83000 GBP