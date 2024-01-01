100 British pounds sterling to Belarusian rubles

Convert GBP to BYN

100 gbp
418.78 byn

£1.000 GBP = Br4.188 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.25404.2540
Low4.16194.0854
Average4.21304.1683
Change0.40%2.10%
View full history

1 GBP to BYN stats

The performance of GBP to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2540 and a 30 day low of 4.1619. This means the 30 day average was 4.2130. The change for GBP to BYN was 0.40.

The performance of GBP to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2540 and a 90 day low of 4.0854. This means the 90 day average was 4.1683. The change for GBP to BYN was 2.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093



How to convert British pounds sterling to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Belarusian Ruble
1 GBP4.18779 BYN
5 GBP20.93895 BYN
10 GBP41.87790 BYN
20 GBP83.75580 BYN
50 GBP209.38950 BYN
100 GBP418.77900 BYN
250 GBP1,046.94750 BYN
500 GBP2,093.89500 BYN
1000 GBP4,187.79000 BYN
2000 GBP8,375.58000 BYN
5000 GBP20,938.95000 BYN
10000 GBP41,877.90000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 BYN0.23879 GBP
5 BYN1.19395 GBP
10 BYN2.38790 GBP
20 BYN4.77580 GBP
50 BYN11.93950 GBP
100 BYN23.87900 GBP
250 BYN59.69750 GBP
500 BYN119.39500 GBP
1000 BYN238.79000 GBP
2000 BYN477.58000 GBP
5000 BYN1,193.95000 GBP
10000 BYN2,387.90000 GBP