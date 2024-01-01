Japanese yen to Belarusian rubles today

Convert JPY to BYN at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
223.18 byn

¥1.000 JPY = Br0.02232 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02230.0223
Low0.02020.0202
Average0.02100.0208
Change9.74%5.27%
View full history

1 JPY to BYN stats

The performance of JPY to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0223 and a 30 day low of 0.0202. This means the 30 day average was 0.0210. The change for JPY to BYN was 9.74.

The performance of JPY to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0223 and a 90 day low of 0.0202. This means the 90 day average was 0.0208. The change for JPY to BYN was 5.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belarusian Ruble
100 JPY2.23175 BYN
1000 JPY22.31750 BYN
1500 JPY33.47625 BYN
2000 JPY44.63500 BYN
3000 JPY66.95250 BYN
5000 JPY111.58750 BYN
5400 JPY120.51450 BYN
10000 JPY223.17500 BYN
15000 JPY334.76250 BYN
20000 JPY446.35000 BYN
25000 JPY557.93750 BYN
30000 JPY669.52500 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 BYN44.80790 JPY
5 BYN224.03950 JPY
10 BYN448.07900 JPY
20 BYN896.15800 JPY
50 BYN2,240.39500 JPY
100 BYN4,480.79000 JPY
250 BYN11,201.97500 JPY
500 BYN22,403.95000 JPY
1000 BYN44,807.90000 JPY
2000 BYN89,615.80000 JPY
5000 BYN224,039.50000 JPY
10000 BYN448,079.00000 JPY