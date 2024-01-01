15,000 Japanese yen to Belarusian rubles

Convert JPY to BYN at the real exchange rate

15,000 jpy
317.98 byn

1.000 JPY = 0.02120 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6261.4641.6520.96917.794
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8141.7151.9351.13520.844
1 USD0.9420.804183.4951.381.5570.91316.764
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belarusian Ruble
100 JPY2.11988 BYN
1000 JPY21.19880 BYN
1500 JPY31.79820 BYN
2000 JPY42.39760 BYN
3000 JPY63.59640 BYN
5000 JPY105.99400 BYN
5400 JPY114.47352 BYN
10000 JPY211.98800 BYN
15000 JPY317.98200 BYN
20000 JPY423.97600 BYN
25000 JPY529.97000 BYN
30000 JPY635.96400 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 BYN47.17250 JPY
5 BYN235.86250 JPY
10 BYN471.72500 JPY
20 BYN943.45000 JPY
50 BYN2,358.62500 JPY
100 BYN4,717.25000 JPY
250 BYN11,793.12500 JPY
500 BYN23,586.25000 JPY
1000 BYN47,172.50000 JPY
2000 BYN94,345.00000 JPY
5000 BYN235,862.50000 JPY
10000 BYN471,725.00000 JPY