Turkish liras to Belarusian rubles today

Convert TRY to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
98.47 byn

TL1.000 TRY = Br0.09847 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10020.1016
Low0.09840.0984
Average0.09920.1002
Change-1.72%-2.83%
View full history

1 TRY to BYN stats

The performance of TRY to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1002 and a 30 day low of 0.0984. This means the 30 day average was 0.0992. The change for TRY to BYN was -1.72.

The performance of TRY to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1016 and a 90 day low of 0.0984. This means the 90 day average was 0.1002. The change for TRY to BYN was -2.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7421.3883.67348.709
1 EUR1.09110.853304.15491.3241.5144.00653.119
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.518107.0471.7754.69562.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.09847 BYN
5 TRY0.49235 BYN
10 TRY0.98471 BYN
20 TRY1.96941 BYN
50 TRY4.92353 BYN
100 TRY9.84705 BYN
250 TRY24.61763 BYN
500 TRY49.23525 BYN
1000 TRY98.47050 BYN
2000 TRY196.94100 BYN
5000 TRY492.35250 BYN
10000 TRY984.70500 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN10.15530 TRY
5 BYN50.77650 TRY
10 BYN101.55300 TRY
20 BYN203.10600 TRY
50 BYN507.76500 TRY
100 BYN1,015.53000 TRY
250 BYN2,538.82500 TRY
500 BYN5,077.65000 TRY
1000 BYN10,155.30000 TRY
2000 BYN20,310.60000 TRY
5000 BYN50,776.50000 TRY
10000 BYN101,553.00000 TRY