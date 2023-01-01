10 thousand Turkish liras to Belarusian rubles

Convert TRY to BYN at the real exchange rate

10000 try
1195.92 byn

1.00000 TRY = 0.11959 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24 UTC
TRY to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.11959 BYN
5 TRY0.59796 BYN
10 TRY1.19592 BYN
20 TRY2.39184 BYN
50 TRY5.97960 BYN
100 TRY11.95920 BYN
250 TRY29.89800 BYN
500 TRY59.79600 BYN
1000 TRY119.59200 BYN
2000 TRY239.18400 BYN
5000 TRY597.96000 BYN
10000 TRY1195.92000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN8.36179 TRY
5 BYN41.80895 TRY
10 BYN83.61790 TRY
20 BYN167.23580 TRY
50 BYN418.08950 TRY
100 BYN836.17900 TRY
250 BYN2090.44750 TRY
500 BYN4180.89500 TRY
1000 BYN8361.79000 TRY
2000 BYN16723.58000 TRY
5000 BYN41808.95000 TRY
10000 BYN83617.90000 TRY