5000 Turkish liras to Belarusian rubles

Convert TRY to BYN at the real exchange rate

5000 try
598.10 byn

1.00000 TRY = 0.11962 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25 UTC
TRY to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.11962 BYN
5 TRY0.59810 BYN
10 TRY1.19619 BYN
20 TRY2.39238 BYN
50 TRY5.98095 BYN
100 TRY11.96190 BYN
250 TRY29.90475 BYN
500 TRY59.80950 BYN
1000 TRY119.61900 BYN
2000 TRY239.23800 BYN
5000 TRY598.09500 BYN
10000 TRY1196.19000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN8.35985 TRY
5 BYN41.79925 TRY
10 BYN83.59850 TRY
20 BYN167.19700 TRY
50 BYN417.99250 TRY
100 BYN835.98500 TRY
250 BYN2089.96250 TRY
500 BYN4179.92500 TRY
1000 BYN8359.85000 TRY
2000 BYN16719.70000 TRY
5000 BYN41799.25000 TRY
10000 BYN83598.50000 TRY