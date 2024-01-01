10 thousand Belarusian rubles to Turkish liras

Convert BYN to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 byn
94,318.20 try

1.00000 BYN = 9.43182 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN9.43182 TRY
5 BYN47.15910 TRY
10 BYN94.31820 TRY
20 BYN188.63640 TRY
50 BYN471.59100 TRY
100 BYN943.18200 TRY
250 BYN2357.95500 TRY
500 BYN4715.91000 TRY
1000 BYN9431.82000 TRY
2000 BYN18863.64000 TRY
5000 BYN47159.10000 TRY
10000 BYN94318.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.10602 BYN
5 TRY0.53012 BYN
10 TRY1.06024 BYN
20 TRY2.12048 BYN
50 TRY5.30120 BYN
100 TRY10.60240 BYN
250 TRY26.50600 BYN
500 TRY53.01200 BYN
1000 TRY106.02400 BYN
2000 TRY212.04800 BYN
5000 TRY530.12000 BYN
10000 TRY1060.24000 BYN