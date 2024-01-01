Belarusian rubles to Singapore dollars today

Convert BYN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
405.66 sgd

Br1.000 BYN = S$0.4057 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41330.4156
Low0.40570.4057
Average0.41080.4125
Change-1.86%-1.77%
1 BYN to SGD stats

The performance of BYN to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4133 and a 30 day low of 0.4057. This means the 30 day average was 0.4108. The change for BYN to SGD was -1.86.

The performance of BYN to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4156 and a 90 day low of 0.4057. This means the 90 day average was 0.4125. The change for BYN to SGD was -1.77.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Singapore Dollar
1 BYN0.40566 SGD
5 BYN2.02830 SGD
10 BYN4.05659 SGD
20 BYN8.11318 SGD
50 BYN20.28295 SGD
100 BYN40.56590 SGD
250 BYN101.41475 SGD
500 BYN202.82950 SGD
1000 BYN405.65900 SGD
2000 BYN811.31800 SGD
5000 BYN2,028.29500 SGD
10000 BYN4,056.59000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 SGD2.46512 BYN
5 SGD12.32560 BYN
10 SGD24.65120 BYN
20 SGD49.30240 BYN
50 SGD123.25600 BYN
100 SGD246.51200 BYN
250 SGD616.28000 BYN
500 SGD1,232.56000 BYN
1000 SGD2,465.12000 BYN
2000 SGD4,930.24000 BYN
5000 SGD12,325.60000 BYN
10000 SGD24,651.20000 BYN