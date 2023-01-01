Belarusian rubles to Singapore dollars today

Convert BYN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
409.05 sgd

1.00000 BYN = 0.40905 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.376051.347451.545481.671820.921150.80495918.3771
1 CAD0.72671810.9792161.123121.214940.6694160.58497813.355
1 SGD0.7421431.0212311.146961.240730.6836240.59739413.6384
1 AUD0.647050.8903730.87186811.081750.596030.52084811.8909

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Singapore Dollar
1 BYN0.40905 SGD
5 BYN2.04526 SGD
10 BYN4.09052 SGD
20 BYN8.18104 SGD
50 BYN20.45260 SGD
100 BYN40.90520 SGD
250 BYN102.26300 SGD
500 BYN204.52600 SGD
1000 BYN409.05200 SGD
2000 BYN818.10400 SGD
5000 BYN2045.26000 SGD
10000 BYN4090.52000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 SGD2.44468 BYN
5 SGD12.22340 BYN
10 SGD24.44680 BYN
20 SGD48.89360 BYN
50 SGD122.23400 BYN
100 SGD244.46800 BYN
250 SGD611.17000 BYN
500 SGD1222.34000 BYN
1000 SGD2444.68000 BYN
2000 SGD4889.36000 BYN
5000 SGD12223.40000 BYN
10000 SGD24446.80000 BYN