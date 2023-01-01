Belarusian rubles to Euros today

Convert BYN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
279.69 eur

1.00000 BYN = 0.27969 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
How to convert Belarusian rubles to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Euro
1 BYN0.27969 EUR
5 BYN1.39845 EUR
10 BYN2.79689 EUR
20 BYN5.59378 EUR
50 BYN13.98445 EUR
100 BYN27.96890 EUR
250 BYN69.92225 EUR
500 BYN139.84450 EUR
1000 BYN279.68900 EUR
2000 BYN559.37800 EUR
5000 BYN1398.44500 EUR
10000 BYN2796.89000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Belarusian Ruble
1 EUR3.57540 BYN
5 EUR17.87700 BYN
10 EUR35.75400 BYN
20 EUR71.50800 BYN
50 EUR178.77000 BYN
100 EUR357.54000 BYN
250 EUR893.85000 BYN
500 EUR1787.70000 BYN
1000 EUR3575.40000 BYN
2000 EUR7150.80000 BYN
5000 EUR17877.00000 BYN
10000 EUR35754.00000 BYN