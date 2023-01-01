Belarusian rubles to Canadian dollars today

Convert BYN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
417.72 cad

1.00000 BYN = 0.41772 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.085690.34731.493791.677770.964118.7481
1 GBP1.1445611.24255103.4091.709751.920331.1034721.4586
1 USD0.921150.804797183.22341.3761.545480.888117.2698
1 INR0.01106840.009670320.012015910.01653380.01857020.01067130.207511

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 BYN0.41772 CAD
5 BYN2.08861 CAD
10 BYN4.17721 CAD
20 BYN8.35442 CAD
50 BYN20.88605 CAD
100 BYN41.77210 CAD
250 BYN104.43025 CAD
500 BYN208.86050 CAD
1000 BYN417.72100 CAD
2000 BYN835.44200 CAD
5000 BYN2088.60500 CAD
10000 BYN4177.21000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 CAD2.39394 BYN
5 CAD11.96970 BYN
10 CAD23.93940 BYN
20 CAD47.87880 BYN
50 CAD119.69700 BYN
100 CAD239.39400 BYN
250 CAD598.48500 BYN
500 CAD1196.97000 BYN
1000 CAD2393.94000 BYN
2000 CAD4787.88000 BYN
5000 CAD11969.70000 BYN
10000 CAD23939.40000 BYN