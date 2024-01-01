Belarusian rubles to Canadian dollars today

Convert BYN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
424.19 cad

Br1.000 BYN = C$0.4242 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42450.4245
Low0.41640.4162
Average0.41970.4189
Change1.87%1.34%
1 BYN to CAD stats

The performance of BYN to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4245 and a 30 day low of 0.4164. This means the 30 day average was 0.4197. The change for BYN to CAD was 1.87.

The performance of BYN to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4245 and a 90 day low of 0.4162. This means the 90 day average was 0.4189. The change for BYN to CAD was 1.34.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 BYN0.42419 CAD
5 BYN2.12095 CAD
10 BYN4.24190 CAD
20 BYN8.48380 CAD
50 BYN21.20950 CAD
100 BYN42.41900 CAD
250 BYN106.04750 CAD
500 BYN212.09500 CAD
1000 BYN424.19000 CAD
2000 BYN848.38000 CAD
5000 BYN2,120.95000 CAD
10000 BYN4,241.90000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 CAD2.35744 BYN
5 CAD11.78720 BYN
10 CAD23.57440 BYN
20 CAD47.14880 BYN
50 CAD117.87200 BYN
100 CAD235.74400 BYN
250 CAD589.36000 BYN
500 CAD1,178.72000 BYN
1000 CAD2,357.44000 BYN
2000 CAD4,714.88000 BYN
5000 CAD11,787.20000 BYN
10000 CAD23,574.40000 BYN