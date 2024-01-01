Belarusian rubles to Australian dollars today

Convert BYN to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
469.59 aud

Br1.000 BYN = A$0.4696 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47100.4710
Low0.45010.4501
Average0.45880.4600
Change3.26%1.51%
1 BYN to AUD stats

The performance of BYN to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4710 and a 30 day low of 0.4501. This means the 30 day average was 0.4588. The change for BYN to AUD was 3.26.

The performance of BYN to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4710 and a 90 day low of 0.4501. This means the 90 day average was 0.4600. The change for BYN to AUD was 1.51.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 BYN0.46960 AUD
5 BYN2.34798 AUD
10 BYN4.69595 AUD
20 BYN9.39190 AUD
50 BYN23.47975 AUD
100 BYN46.95950 AUD
250 BYN117.39875 AUD
500 BYN234.79750 AUD
1000 BYN469.59500 AUD
2000 BYN939.19000 AUD
5000 BYN2,347.97500 AUD
10000 BYN4,695.95000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 AUD2.12950 BYN
5 AUD10.64750 BYN
10 AUD21.29500 BYN
20 AUD42.59000 BYN
50 AUD106.47500 BYN
100 AUD212.95000 BYN
250 AUD532.37500 BYN
500 AUD1,064.75000 BYN
1000 AUD2,129.50000 BYN
2000 AUD4,259.00000 BYN
5000 AUD10,647.50000 BYN
10000 AUD21,295.00000 BYN