1.000 BYN = 0.4698 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.361.3441.5341.6580.9220.78818.891
1 CAD0.73510.9881.1281.2190.6780.57913.891
1 SGD0.7441.01211.1411.2340.6860.58614.053
1 AUD0.6520.8870.87611.0810.6010.51312.314

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 BYN0.46981 AUD
5 BYN2.34905 AUD
10 BYN4.69809 AUD
20 BYN9.39618 AUD
50 BYN23.49045 AUD
100 BYN46.98090 AUD
250 BYN117.45225 AUD
500 BYN234.90450 AUD
1000 BYN469.80900 AUD
2000 BYN939.61800 AUD
5000 BYN2,349.04500 AUD
10000 BYN4,698.09000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 AUD2.12852 BYN
5 AUD10.64260 BYN
10 AUD21.28520 BYN
20 AUD42.57040 BYN
50 AUD106.42600 BYN
100 AUD212.85200 BYN
250 AUD532.13000 BYN
500 AUD1,064.26000 BYN
1000 AUD2,128.52000 BYN
2000 AUD4,257.04000 BYN
5000 AUD10,642.60000 BYN
10000 AUD21,285.20000 BYN